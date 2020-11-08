Watch live at 4 p.m.: Central District Health board to discuss limiting Ada County social gatherings, Valley County mask mandate

Closing of gyms was removed from the meeting agenda after they were not 'found to be a significant source of transmission.'

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health (CDH) Board of Health will consider a mask mandate for Valley County and a limit on social gatherings in Ada County at their Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting at 4 p.m.

KTVB will live stream the article on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page) and on YouTube.

During this meeting, CDH and the board will consider additional precautionary measures to further slow the spread of coronavirus.

Closure of gyms in Ada County was previously set to be considered but has since been removed from the meeting agenda. It was removed after gyms were not "found to be a significant source of transmission to date."

Idaho was placed in the "red" zone by a recent report from the White House, meaning community spread is significant in the area. Because of this, the

White House recommended that Idaho limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

CDH found through a series of case investigations that social gatherings like barbeques and weddings are, and continue to be, significant methods of transmission. Therefore, the board will consider drafting new language that prohibits social gatherings of no more than 10 people, or no more than 25 people.

The Ada County order currently prohibits social gatherings of more than 50 people.

Watch the meeting above or in our YouTube player below:

The board will also consider issuing a mask mandate for Valley County. The potential mandate is currently in draft and can be found here.

For more information regarding CDH's potential recommendations and the complete agenda of the August 11 meeting, click here.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus