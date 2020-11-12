Central District Health Board to revisit proposed public health order on Tuesday

The board is expected to vote on the draft order at its meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Board of Health will meet again to consider a revised public health order that, if approved, would go into effect for all four of the counties in CDH's jurisdiction.

The board is expected to vote on the draft order at its meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.

The board had been set to vote on a revised version of the order at its most recent meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, but safety concerns over hundreds of protestors at CDH headquarters and at the homes of two board members forced the board to abruptly cancel its meeting just 15 minutes into the agenda.

According to the health district, the draft order remains as written and shared with the public on Friday, Dec. 4. The draft is available for review on the CDH website.

Written public comments on the draft order will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

The draft order, if approved would have put in place new restrictions - primarily focused on mask usage and limiting gathering sizes - on individuals and businesses.

The health district revised the original draft order after the board asked for several changes during a special meeting last week.

The order is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and preserve hospital capacity. Over the last month, CDH has seen alarming COVID-19 metrics in its region, which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

Unlike the original order, the revised order would allow youth and adult sporting events to continue, there would be more exemptions to the face mask mandate, visitations to long-term care facilities may continue under certain requirements, and bar top seating - at bars and restaurants - would be allowed so long as a barrier is in place between the customers and the bartenders.

