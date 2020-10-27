Watch live at 5:15 p.m.: Central District Health board meeting

Board members are expected to go over the latest COVID numbers for Ada County to determine if there needs to be any changes to quarantine and restriction orders.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health board is meeting tonight at 5:15 p.m.



They'll also be getting status reports from St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus.



The meeting is being held in the Syringa Conference Room of their Boise office located at 707 N. Armstrong Place.

Due to COVID-19, board meetings for the remainder of 2020 will be held via video conference.



The Syringa Conference Room will accommodate seating for 10 guests and the White Pine Conference Room will be available as an overflow room for 7 guests.

Six-foot physical distancing is required and face coverings must be worn. There are no exceptions to the face covering requirement except for children 2 and younger.

Any person who does not wish to physically distance and wear a face covering will not be allowed to enter and is invited to observe the meeting through live streaming on their own device.

No food or drink are allowed in the meeting rooms. No outdoor viewing option will be available. No verbal public comments will be accepted during the meeting.

Here is the meeting link.





