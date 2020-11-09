Canyon County moved to new health alert level, allowing fans to attend Nampa School District sporting events

Attendance will be limited at the games and masks will be required.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to improve in Canyon County.

Southwest District Health said the peak period was mid to late July, during the weeks of July 12-25.

During that week, Canyon County had 2,038 cases and 13 deaths. The daily incidence rate per 10,000 was up to 6.33. For the weeks of August 23-September 5, those numbers fell to 690 cases, four deaths, and a daily incidence rate of 2.14.

These are a few reasons why Canyon County was moved from the "red" category to the "orange" category in SWDH’s COVID-19 Health Alert Level tool.

Just because the county has moved from red to orange does not mean the pandemic is over or its time to go back to normal.

“I would say it’s getting better, but I wouldn't say we're out of the woods yet,” SWDH Senior Data Analyst Rachel Pollreis said.

Due to this change, when athletes in the Nampa School District take the field for home games, it'll look a bit more normal. Some fans will be allowed.

But since there is still a good amount of community spread, Nampa School District is limiting who can come to the games.

Players, cheerleaders, and pep band members each get two tickets. Only immediate family members can use these tickets. The district is limiting attendance at games to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be required to go to the games.

As for the change in health alert levels, Pollreis told KTVB it’s due to metrics trending in the right direction.

“Again, we're seeing fewer hospitalizations, fewer deaths, and we are seeing that number of percent known exposure go up which is pointing to less community spread,” she said.

That is one of the areas that still needs to improve. Right now, only 56% of cases have a known source - that is, just over half of people in the county who have COVID-19 know where they contracted it.

“We want that number to be much higher," Pollreis said. "Our goal for the gray category is above 90% so we do have some work to do there."

Overall, though, the health district said the numbers are trending downward since people are taking preventative measures. Pollreis added people should continue doing that in order to drive the numbers even lower.

“So wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from people outside your household, sanitizing your high touch surfaces and washing your hands are really important,” she said.

One thing does still need to be improved in the county, and that is testing. More testing will lead to a decrease in the county’s positivity rate.

During the week of August 23-29, Canyon County’s positivity rate was 11.15% on nearly 1,700 tests completed. Ideally, this number would be below 5%.

“We're just kind of beholden to how many tests we have available and how quickly we can respond and get those results back to people,” Pollreis said.

These numbers in Canyon County are trending down with no mask mandate in place as well.

“We are seeing businesses, as well as our citizens, are making sure they’re protecting themselves and their communities by wearing masks,” Pollreis said. “A lot of businesses are requiring masks for entry.”

