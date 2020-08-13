Weddings, other big events, relocate to Canyon County where there are fewer restrictions

A limit to the size of social gatherings in Ada County has some couples looking to the county next door for wedding venues.

NAMPA, Idaho — Megan Hasquet and her finance Blake planned to have their dream wedding in Ada County back in June. But during the planning process, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"We were kind of worried when COVID-19 started happening, about timelines, and we thought we'd be totally fine two months down the road, things will get better," Hasquet said. "And obviously things got a lot worse."

The couple made the decision in April to push back their wedding to September. Now, Hasquet says she's had to make another last-minute decision - to move her venue to Canyon County.

"We moved it from Ada County actually last weekend which we are thankful for because of the new limit of gatherings [to 10 people]," she said.

Right now, there is somewhat of a rush to move wedding venues and other big events from Ada County to Canyon County.

"They are filling up fast, but this started happening probably back in June as far as moving to Canyon County," said Courtney Simons, owner of Ivory and Sage Events in Boise and Hasquet's wedding planner. "I think within the last couple of weeks seeing where Ada County was going it's only gotten busier and I can only imagine after yesterday's announcement it's only going to continue to be like that."

That includes Sunflower Lane, a wedding venue in Nampa. The owner told KTVB that after Central District Health announced the new 10-person limit to social gatherings Tuesday night, she had five or six calls from Ada County brides wanting to change their venue to Canyon County. Unfortunately, she's already booked for the rest of the year.

Hasquet says she could have still had her wedding in Ada County, but the new mandate from Central District Health would severely restrict the number of guests allowed to attend. And that's not the wedding of her dreams.

"We have a pretty large wedding party," she said. "We would have probably not had any of them. It would have probably just been our parents. My dad has a large family, like 14 families, so It just wouldn't have worked.

"I mean, we could have done it, but just not the wedding we envisioned for ourselves," she added.

Simons says there are things couples and vendors can do to lower the risk, like wearing face masks, moving weddings outside, and serving food rather than having a buffet.

"Planning a wedding is stressful enough, so to have this added on top of everything else, it's a hard decision," she said. "[Guests] just have to be respectful of everyone's decisions going into all these changes happening."

Even with all the changes she's had to make and the uncertainty of what life will look like in September, Hasquet is still worried about someone contracting the virus at her wedding.

"It's definitely always in the back of my mind. It's always going to stress me out," she said. "But Blake and I decided that we're done waiting. If it's just him and I that show up and our families or if other people feel comfortable, we want to have our day and we can celebrate with people later, but we're just ready to tie the knot."