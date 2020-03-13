Can I file an extension for my state taxes? Are utilities waiving late fees? Your coronavirus questions answered

From what to do with your 401k to if it's safe to eat at restaurants, our sister station in Portland answered some of the most common questions about the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — SOCIAL LIFE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING

Q: Is it safe to order from restaurants through GrubHub, Doordash, etc.?

A: Your food is likely going to be completely safe, according to Stephen Morse with Columbia University. Cooked foods are not a concern, unless someone sneezes on your food. The danger is your interaction with the delivery person – so see if they can leave the food outside (and leave tip outside or tip electronically). You should also wash your hands AFTER opening food containers and bags.



Q: Is it safe to go grocery shopping?

A: Consumer Reports recommends people stay 6 feet away from other shoppers and wipe down a cart before and after use. Shoppers can also choose to go to the store when it’s less busy. An easy way to find out when a store has the highest foot traffic is by typing in the stores and location into a Google search.

Customers should also use a credit or debit card at the register to avoid exchanging money.

Q: Should I still use public transportation?

A: An official with the Oregon Health Authority said transportation agencies, including TriMet, have increased their cleaning procedures over coronavirus concerns.

Health officials also strongly recommend maintaining at least 3 feet of space on board a train or bus during this pandemic, although some riders say that's not possible.

Q: I take a water aerobics class. Some people are saying it’s safe from COVID-19 because of the chlorine. Is that correct?

A: According to the Pool Water Treatment and Advisory Group in England, swimming pools properly treated with chlorine are safe, but you should still showed before and after swimming. The CDC also says you shouldn't use chlorine on yourself to ward off the coronavirus.

Q: Why does the federal government say social distancing is groups under 10 people and Oregon says under 25?

A: The federal government has recommendations and states can decide on their own.

Q: What about fruits and vegetables? You can’t wash them so should you just not purchase them?

A: Assume every fruit and vegetable has been touched by another person. Research of an earlier coronavirus said it could survive for several days on surfaces of some strawberries and lettuces, so rinse each one thoroughly. Do not use soap.

Q: What about reusable bags for grocery shopping? Are they safe?

A: It’s unknown exactly how long the coronavirus can live on some surfaces, but stores around the country are recommending you either put your reusable bags made of cloth through the wash, or wipe down your reusable plastic bags with warm, soapy water.

Q: I went to brunch today, but noticed that chefs did not wear hair or beard coverings. Why don’t the restaurants make staff wear protective gear?

A: Some restaurant employees are required to wear hair restraints like nets or coverings, but these items likely won’t stop an individual’s infected droplets, transmitted via cough or sneezing, from getting into your food. If the restaurant is following local and FDA protocol, your food shouldn’t be contaminated in the first place.

Q: Why is the Oregon DMV still requiring people to go in person to renew drivers license during COVID-19 pandemic?

A: On Tuesday, March 17 the Oregon DMV suspended all drivers' tests through March 31. The agency is also planning on ways to limit the number of customers in an office at one time to 25. The Oregon DEQ announced that all vehicle inspection stations are now closed through April 14.

And in Washington State, the Department of Licensing has temporarily closed its driver licensing offices and other service counters to the public.

Q: Are weddings included in the ban?

A: All events with 250 people are more are included in Gov. Kate Brown’s newly announced ban including weddings, concerts and marathons. The ban does not include stores, shopping centers or schools. Weddings with less than 250 people may want to limit elderly or at-risk guests from attending for their safety.

HEALTH

Q: How do you take care of yourself best when you get it?

A: You'll experience fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath if you have coronavirus. You should stay home, avoid public areas and stay away from other people. If your symptoms get worse, you should call your doctor's office, who will help you and alert your local health department.

Q: Can you get the flu or a cold and COVID-19 at the same time?

A: That’s entirely conceivable - depending on one’s level of public exposure. There is evidence that some morbidity and mortality that we’ve attributed to flu these past few months were actually COVID-related, not flu. We're not aware of any documented cases of this happening, but with limited testing, we can’t be sure. Also, sick people are often being tested for flu first, and if that test is positive, they aren’t tested for COVID. The presumptive diagnosis is flu. So we aren’t collecting data on that question in any significant way at this time.

Q: Do I need a prescription to get a test and are there any drive-thru sites in PDX or SW Washington?

A: You can’t get a prescription for a test and this point and there are no drive-thru sites in Southwest Washington or Oregon.

Q: Would having pneumonia shots help the elderly from the respiratory effects of the virus?

A: According to the World Health Organization, vaccines against pneumonia do not provide protection against the coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Although these vaccines are not effective against coronavirus, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health.

Q: I am an overall healthy person but I’ve had pneumonia in the past and had a cold last week. Am I considered at risk because of my history of pneumonia? Am I safe to go to work?

A: You're at a slight risk. The symptoms described could be COVID or a cold, but there's no way of knowing. You should stay home for both your safety and the safety of others.

Q: Why are dental offices still open?

A: The Oregon Dental Association and the American Dental Association have proactively recommended to all dentists that they limit their procedures to emergent care only. There has been no mandate on the state level to completely shut down dental practices.

Q: What's the government doing for post office workers?

A: According to a spokesperson, gloves are available for employee use. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. The CDC, the WHO and the Surgeon General say there's currently no evidence that coronavirus can spread through mail.

The Post Office plans to keep running on a daily basis, as they're used to deliver medication, social security checks and online shopping purchases.

SCHOOLS

Q: How can we help feed kids who are out of school and need food?

A: Donate to - or volunteer with - the Oregon Food Bank.

Q: If my child's school is closed because of coronavirus, can I use sick time?

A: Yes - employees in Oregon have a right to use available sick time for a closure of their child’s school (or place of care) by order of a public official due to a public health emergency.

Q: If kids are in the lowest risk group, why are schools being closed?

A: Although they are in the lower risk group, many of the people they interact with at school (teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers) are over 60 and should be in isolation. School is also closed to keep social interactions at a bare minimum, and therefore help "flatten the curve" of the spread of coronavirus.

FINANCES

Q: Has Oregon issued a tax deadline extension?

A: Taxpayers can file an extension with the IRS and the Oregon Department of Revenue, and they'll automatically get an extension for the Oregon return.

You can also file Form 4868 for the federal extension.

Q: Will Oregon create a rent or utilities freeze?

A: Yes; many electric, water, telephone and natural gas utilities are now waiving fees for late payments. There is no statewide rent freeze yet, but Multnomah County has instituted a moratorium on evictions.

Q: What should I do with my 401K?

A: Stay the course, it’s tempting to sell and to hide, but the problem is, when you start feeling better, the economy and the stock market is already likely to have recovered significantly and interestingly enough, if you miss just the 10 best days in the stock market over the last 40 years, your returns were cut in half.

Q: If it's a good time to buy stocks, what should I buy?