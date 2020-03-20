California governor orders statewide stay-at-home order

It expands to nearly 40 million people restrictions he said already applied to about half the state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system.

People can go out to get food, prescriptions and health care, care for a friend or relatives, walk the dog and take exercise such as walking or hiking.

Most retail businesses are closed, escept for those providing essential services such as gas stations and food outlets, including supermarkets and convenience stores.

But restaurants can only deliver food or provide take-out.









Earlier Thursday, Los Angeles County announced a near-lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, urging all residents to stay home except for essential needs.

The “Safer at Home” order announced Thursday urges the closure of all non-essential businesses including all indoor shopping centers and prohibits the gathering of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces.

In making the announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “We’re about to enter into a new way of living here in Los Angeles."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries.

It's the initial Republican offer on the biggest package yet to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Negotiations with Democrats begin Friday.

The GOP leader's effort builds on President Donald Trump's request for Congress to “go big” as lawmakers race to craft a $1 trillion economic aid and stimulus package amid the pandemic crisis and nationwide shutdown that's hurtling the country toward a likely recession.

The death toll in Italy has overtaken China’s, a stark illustration of how the coronavirus pandemic has pivoted toward Europe and the United States.

Italy now has 3,405 registered deaths, roughly 150 more than China _ a country with a population more than 20 times larger.

The milestone came the same day that the Chinese city where the virus first emerged recorded no new infections, a sign that China’s draconian lockdowns were a powerful method to stop the virus' spread.

A visiting Chinese Red Cross team has criticized Italians' failure to properly quarantine themselves, and and take the national lockdown seriously.