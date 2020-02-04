Caldwell food industry company lends technology to hospitals in COVID-19 battle

The company specializes in what’s known as “ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.”

CALDWELL, Idaho — Reyco Systems normally supports the food industry exclusively, but now hospitals across Idaho have asked the Caldwell-based company for help in the fight against the new coronavirus.

The Idaho Press reports the company specializes in what’s known as “ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.” The company’s products — large racks and wands of ultraviolet light bulbs — allow those in the food processing industry to sanitize raw materials using ultraviolet light.

“(This type of ultraviolet light) is typically blocked by the ozone layer so we don’t see much of it here, from the sun,” J. Brian Scott, a sales and marketing manager at Reyco Systems, told the Idaho Press. “It kills microbes and bacteria, mold and yeast — and it also kills viruses.”

In other parts of the country, some health experts are using the technology to increase the lifespan of personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks. It’s one way those in the health care field are getting around a shortage of equipment: instead of throwing away a mask after using it, they decontaminate it with the ultraviolet light. The University of Nebraska and Nebraska Medicine, for instance, experimented with stringing up N95 masks on a clothesline in a room equipped with an ultraviolet light tower, to let the light kill the virus. Scientists were interested in the technology even before the coronavirus outbreak; one study from October examined how much light would be needed to clean a hospital room.

Scott said one of his company’s employers knew Gov. Brad Little personally, and reached out to him to see if there was a possibility the technology could be used in Idaho hospitals, where health care workers are concerned about the supply of personal protective equipment, as they are elsewhere.

It led the company into conversations with the governor’s coronavirus task force, according to Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association.

“When we were notified of Reyco’s offer, I sent an inquiry to Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho hospitals to gauge their interest,” Whitlock wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “The equipment went to those who responded first to the inquiry.”

Currently, Reyco Systems has seven pieces of equipment on loan to hospitals across the state. One of those hospitals is St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, Scott said.

Anita Kissée, spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Health System, confirmed the hospital had received an ultraviolet “hood” from the Reyco Systems on Friday — a large overhead rack of lights emanating ultraviolet rays. The hospital isn’t using it yet, however.

“While our intention is to hopefully use it for sterilization, the infection prevention, supply chain and patient safety teams have only just begun to do the investigative work required before that can happen,” Kissée wrote in an email. “Several steps still need to occur first including aligning internal processes and protocols.”

Those using the equipment do have to take safety precautions, Scott said. Ultraviolet rays can cause eye damage if operators don’t use protective eyewear, and they can cause burns to the skin, similar to a sunburn, so people using the equipment should also wear long sleeves and gloves.

“The same precautions that are used in the food processing industry with these … lights also apply when sterilizing (personal protective equipment),” Whitlock wrote. “While the application to coronavirus is new, the technology behind ultraviolet light sterilization is sound. In fact, some facilities currently utilize (the lights) to sterilize air flow systems — which may be another way to further deploy this technology in hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.”

Scott said the company has received requests for equipment from other hospitals around the state as well. He said a few of Reyco Systems’ employees are dedicated to working on equipment specifically for the hospital.

Scott expects to have about six more pieces of equipment done by the end of this week, and possibly another 10 by the end of next week. Currently, Scott said, the company isn’t hiring more employees to deal with the demand from hospitals.

“It’s just a very small part of our business,” he said. “But we’ve got a few folks that are dedicated to doing this just because we’re trying to do our part to help out when we can.”

