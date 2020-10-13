BYU-Idaho warns students to refrain from intentionally contracting coronavirus

Multiple accounts of students intentionally exposing themselves to the virus with the hope of being paid for convalescent plasma have been reported.

REXBURG, Idaho — BYU-Idaho has received multiple reports of people on campus intentionally exposing themselves and/or others to the coronavirus.

Individuals are doing so with the hope of contracting the virus and being paid for donating plasma that contains virus antibodies. Plasma donation centers are offering more money for this type of convalescent plasma.

University officials said they are "deeply troubled" by these actions and condemn this behavior. Should the university determine that students have intentionally exposed themselves to the virus, they will be immediately suspended and may face permanent dismissal.

BYU-Idaho officials said they recognize the pandemic can be emotionally and financially straining. However, the university is willing to assist students who are struggling rather than allowing them "to resort to behavior that endangers health or safety in order to make ends meet."

The university issued this statement on the matter:

The contraction and spread of COVID-19 is not a light matter. Reckless disregard for health and safety will inevitably lead to additional illness and loss of life in our community. As BYU-Idaho previously cautioned, if recent trends in Idaho and Madison County continue, the university may be forced to move to a fully-remote instruction model. We urge all members of the campus community to act respectfully and responsibly by observing all public health and university protocols and placing the well-being of others above personal benefit or convenience.

Student Well-Being can be reached at (208) 496-9200 or studentwellbeing@byui.edu.

