British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU after coronavirus symptoms 'worsened'

The British Prime Minister was admitted to a London Hospital late Sunday night, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

LONDON, UK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” his office said in a statement.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

Earlier in the day, Johnson said he was in good spirits and sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others in this difficult time.