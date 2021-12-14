Briefing on COVID-19 in Idaho Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Megan Dunay, who specializes in family medicine and geriatrics, will join Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare officials for the briefing.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is a new concern in the pandemic that has affected the U.S. and the state of Idaho for 21 months now.

Central District Health last Friday confirmed the omicron variant in someone infected with COVID-19, the first known omicron case in the state of Idaho. Central District Health said that person, an Ada County resident, had "very mild" symptoms, "likely due to being vaccinated."

However, the delta variant believed to have driven the COVID-19 surge in August and September remains the primary variant of concern. The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare has reported 7,536 delta cases this year.

The Department of Health and Welfare scheduled a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho for 2:30 p.m. MST/1:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Dec. 14. It will be livestreamed here on KTVB.COM as well as the KTVB YouTube channel.

Attending the briefing will be IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

A special guest, Dr. Megan Dunay, will also speak and make herself available for reporters' questions. Duna is a medical doctor who specializes in family medicine and geriatrics.

Where the trend in overall COVID-19 cases is headed next appears uncertain. The 14-day moving average of new daily cases in Idaho rose from 384.71 on Dec. 6 to 426.93 on Monday, Dec. 13.

About 51.3% of Idaho residents five years of age and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 57% have received at least one dose. A third "booster" dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is authorized for adults. As of Tuesday, more than 34% of Idaho's population 18 and older had received a booster. While the percentage of fully vaccinated people in Idaho is below the national average, the rate of Idahoans receiving a booster dose exceeds the national average, which is 29.2%.

