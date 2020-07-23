Idaho governor to hold press conference on next coronavirus steps

The press conference is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Central District Health.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to announce whether Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of the coronavirus reopening plan during a Thursday morning press conference.

The press conference is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Central District Health.

Earlier in July, Little said Idaho had not met the benchmarks necessary to move forward out of Stage 4. COVID-infections are continuing to go up, especially in Ada County, where the Central District Health building is located.

A mandatory mask order is in place for Ada County, but Little previously said he is not considering mandating face coverings across the state.

The press conference comes one day after Idaho saw its largest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, with nine total. Five people died in Ada County, two in Canyon County and one each in Twin Falls and Blaine counties.