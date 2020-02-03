Borah High School students attend jazz festival with another high school that has a student with coronavirus

The infected student did not attend the festival and no one at the festival showed any signs of sickness.

BOISE, Idaho — Over the weekend, some Borah High School students attended the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho with other schools, one of which has a student infected with the coronavirus.

Jackson High School in Snohomish County, Wash. had a student test positive for the coronavirus on Friday, according to district leaders.

In an email from the Boise School District to its employees, Lionel Hampton organizers confirm the sick student did not attend the festival and no students at the competition showed any signs of the sickness.

The school district said 19 students and chaperones from Borah High School attended the festival.

On Sunday, a second person has died in Washington due to the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, 14 people in Idaho are being monitored for the coronavirus.