Boise Treefort Music Fest 2020 will proceed as planned despite coronavirus concerns

"Businesses continue to operate, and so does Treefort": Idaho festival planners are closely monitoring coronavirus while planning for Treefort Music Fest

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's annual Treefort Music Fest will proceed as planned and is closely monitoring the coronavirus in anticipation of the event. Event planners are working with Idaho Central District Health and other city officials to ensure all necessary precautions are taken, and festival organizers are closely monitoring coronavirus.

The Treefort update came right after popular music festival SXSW in Austin, Texas was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The individual risk in Idaho remains low at this time, with no confirmed cases and only six people being monitored, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. 27 people have been tested, including two Oregon residents.

Treefort Music Fest planners are implementing enhanced safety precautions to ensure attendees keep themselves safe. These precautions include increasing the amount of handwashing and sanitizing stations at the event, increasing trash collection and sanitizing the microphones more frequently.

Planners noted concern regarding guests traveling from high risk international areas, but event planners have not identified any guests coming from such locations.

The Treefort Music Fest website is encouraging attendees to take all necessary precautions recommended by the Idaho DHW, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding contact with one's own eyes, mouth and nose.

More information regarding the event can be found on the event website, and information regarding the festival will be updated there regularly.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 82% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, there have been around 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. That means those cases account for just around .0056% of China's population.”

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus