Boise to begin phased reopening of city facilities

The reopening of city buildings for in-person services is set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced on Wednesday that the city will soon begin a phased reopening of several facilities.

The reopening of city buildings for in-person services comes after a months-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facilities that will begin slowly reopening on Sept. 8 include City Hall, Idaho IceWorld, the Fort Boise Community Center, the Boise Urban Garden School, as well as several other buildings.

"Over the past several months, our community has made significant sacrifices to protect our families, friends, neighbors and our most vulnerable community members from the COVID-19 virus," McLean said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to all who have done their part in slowing the spread of the virus by working together."

While city facilities will slowly begin reopening, residents are urged to continue using remote services, if possible.

Several protocols will be required at each facility, including physical distancing, face coverings and sanitization measures. For people unable to wear a face covering, alternative services, such as curbside service, will be provided.

Here is a look at each facility that will reopen in a limited capacity on Sept. 8:

City Hall

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, for in-person services

Remote service delivery options encouraged

Appointments are encouraged

City Hall West

Front Desk/Lobby – Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Parks and Recreation Administration Office

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday to assist residents with park reservations, cemetery services, class registration and more

Fort Boise Community Center

Fitness center and gym open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Friday

Fall classes and activities open as scheduled (registration required)

Remains closed to drop-in activities

Foothills Learning Center

Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

Home to the Open Space and Foothills division and serves as headquarters for the Ridge to Rivers trail program

Native plant garden, Story Trail Adventure and outdoor picnic area open to the public

On-site enrichment opportunities, field trip facilitation, outreach lessons and fall programming as scheduled (registration required)

Boise Urban Garden School

Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

On-site enrichment opportunities, field trip facilitation, outreach lessons and fall programming as scheduled (registration required)

Idaho IceWorld

Information line staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Please call (208) 608-7716 for assistance as current ice times vary

Limited drop-in programs by appointment

Limited ice rink rentals by appointment

Limited Learn to Skate and Hockey Learn to Play classes (registration required)

Boise WaterShed

Open 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and every third Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Exhibit hall re-opens

River Campus remains open

Boise Airport

Conference rooms available for airport tenant rental

Access restrictions remain in place at the Boise Airport terminal for the protection of our traveling public and airport employees

The following facilities will reopen in a limited capacity at later dates:

Boise Public Library

All Library locations will open to limited in-person services September 28

Learn more about new service offerings coming soon and current services available here

James Castle House

Open by appointment only beginning October 1, 2020

The following facilities will remain closed:

Boise Depot due to group size gathering limits

Dick Eardley Senior Center due to the high-risk population that is served by this facility. However, Meals on Wheels curbside lunch pickup is available

The city said all boards and commissions will offer both remote and in-person attendance opportunities, but remote attendance is strongly encouraged.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus