Boise to begin phased reopening of city facilities

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced on Wednesday that the city will soon begin a phased reopening of several facilities.
The reopening of city buildings for in-person services comes after a months-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Facilities that will begin slowly reopening on Sept. 8 include City Hall, Idaho IceWorld, the Fort Boise Community Center, the Boise Urban Garden School, as well as several other buildings.
"Over the past several months, our community has made significant sacrifices to protect our families, friends, neighbors and our most vulnerable community members from the COVID-19 virus," McLean said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to all who have done their part in slowing the spread of the virus by working together."
While city facilities will slowly begin reopening, residents are urged to continue using remote services, if possible.
Several protocols will be required at each facility, including physical distancing, face coverings and sanitization measures. For people unable to wear a face covering, alternative services, such as curbside service, will be provided.
Here is a look at each facility that will reopen in a limited capacity on Sept. 8:
City Hall
- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, for in-person services
- Remote service delivery options encouraged
- Appointments are encouraged
City Hall West
- Front Desk/Lobby – Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
Parks and Recreation Administration Office
- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday to assist residents with park reservations, cemetery services, class registration and more
Fort Boise Community Center
- Fitness center and gym open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Friday
- Fall classes and activities open as scheduled (registration required)
- Remains closed to drop-in activities
Foothills Learning Center
- Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday
- Home to the Open Space and Foothills division and serves as headquarters for the Ridge to Rivers trail program
- Native plant garden, Story Trail Adventure and outdoor picnic area open to the public
- On-site enrichment opportunities, field trip facilitation, outreach lessons and fall programming as scheduled (registration required)
Boise Urban Garden School
- Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday
- On-site enrichment opportunities, field trip facilitation, outreach lessons and fall programming as scheduled (registration required)
Idaho IceWorld
- Information line staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Please call (208) 608-7716 for assistance as current ice times vary
- Limited drop-in programs by appointment
- Limited ice rink rentals by appointment
- Limited Learn to Skate and Hockey Learn to Play classes (registration required)
Boise WaterShed
- Open 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and every third Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Exhibit hall re-opens
- River Campus remains open
Boise Airport
- Conference rooms available for airport tenant rental
- Access restrictions remain in place at the Boise Airport terminal for the protection of our traveling public and airport employees
The following facilities will reopen in a limited capacity at later dates:
Boise Public Library
- All Library locations will open to limited in-person services September 28
- Learn more about new service offerings coming soon and current services available here
James Castle House
- Open by appointment only beginning October 1, 2020
The following facilities will remain closed:
- Boise Depot due to group size gathering limits
- Dick Eardley Senior Center due to the high-risk population that is served by this facility. However, Meals on Wheels curbside lunch pickup is available
The city said all boards and commissions will offer both remote and in-person attendance opportunities, but remote attendance is strongly encouraged.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: