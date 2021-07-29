Everyone on Boise State's campus, regardless of vaccination status, is urged to wear face masks indoors

With the delta variant spreading in Ada County, the university is asking everyone on campus to wear a face mask while indoors.

BOISE, Idaho — Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Boise State University announced on Thursday that everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, is urged to wear a face mask when indoors.

The university said while the coronavirus vaccines are proven safe and effective, the delta variant is highly transmissible and it is possible for vaccinated people to pass the virus along to others.

Boise State also said the CDC's COVID-19 tracker shows "substantial COVID transmission rates" in Ada County.

"The university is monitoring the situation closely and will issue additional guidance as warranted by changing infection rates or modified federal, state or local guidelines," the university said in a statement.

The CDC changed its face mask recommendations for fully vaccinated people. Now, people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and live in areas with high levels of the delta variant should wear a face covering while indoors.

According to health officials, about 83% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States are now of the delta variant, up from around 50% of tested cases three weeks before.

On Thursday, the CDC also announced new guidelines for coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated people. If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should now get tested within three to five days.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus