Boise State, U of I transition to online-only classes beyond 'test runs'

More than 40 other universities in areas of the coronavirus outbreak have already moved all classes online.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above is from a previous story, before Boise State's latest announcement on its coronavirus response.

To help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Boise State University is holding all university courses online through the rest of the spring semester.

The University of Idaho announced Friday that the transition to online courses scheduled for March 23 and 24 would continue until further notice.

Online-only classes were originally scheduled as test runs at Boise State on March 13 and at the University of Idaho for two days after the Moscow-based school's spring break.

A news release from Boise State states that the Idaho State Board of Education voted Friday evening to support the decision to deliver all courses remotely, for the rest of the semester, after a "successful day of testing university capabilities on Friday and Gov. Brad Little's announcement that Idaho has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the state."

Also, students are encouraged to return home "as soon as practical, but those with work, research or other obligations may remain in their campus housing."

Housing, dining, advising, the library and other services also will serve students who need to remain on campus.

Faculty and staff who can work remotely are being encouraged to do so.

On the advice of public health experts, Boise State is suspending all events where social distancing cannot be assured. The suspension took effect Saturday. The university will reassess it on April 15.

A final decision has not been made on Boise State's commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.

Boise State is also suspending all official university travel through the end of the spring 2020 semester, with the potential of approval of exceptions through divisional vice presidents.

Many other U.S. universities in areas of the coronavirus outbreak have already moved all classes online.

Washington State University has also announced that classes will be online only starting Monday, March 23 - the week after the school's spring break.

For all updates from Boise State University about its coronavirus response, click here.

The University of Idaho is also updating the situation on its website.

Idaho State University also has a web page on the ISU response to coronavirus, but as of Saturday, no changes to university operations had been announced.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus