Boise State, U of I prepare for coronavirus by testing online-only classes

More than 40 other universities in areas of the coronavirus outbreak have already moved all classes online.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University is preparing for the coronavirus and other emergencies by holding all university courses online on Friday, March 13.

The university made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon and emphasized that while there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho, they want to make sure they're able to ensure the safety and health of their students and staff.

Officials said the coronavirus could change how the university operates on a day to day basis for an extended period of time and they want to make sure that the school can handle having all classes online.

The University of Idaho is preparing students, teachers and staff at its Moscow campus to deliver classes online while they monitor the spread of the COVID-19 in the region. All classes will be delivered electronically as a test Monday and Tuesday, March 23-24.

In an email sent to university faculty and staff Wednesday, President Scott Green and Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek called on all faculty to participate in the test and not cancel any classes. There is a chance that classes could remain online for some time.

Another communication will be sent Thursday, March 19, with updates on class delivery after March 24 as the university tracks the movement of the virus and its impact on the region.

Boise State and the University of Idaho are not the first universities that could go to all online classes because of the coronavirus. More than 40 other universities in areas of the coronavirus outbreak have already moved all classes online.

Washington State University has also announced that classes will be online only starting Monday, March 23 - the week after the school's spring break.

For all updates from the university about the coronavirus, click here.

In Idaho, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus