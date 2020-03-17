Boise School District extends emergency day camps to two weeks

For parents with young school children who can't stay home, there are now more options for child care.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100,000 Idaho students will not be returning to school this week in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Boise School District is offering four free emergency day camps for parents who can't take off time from work.

"We have been receiving quite a number of contacts from parents supportive of closing the schools but we also understand it can take its toll on needy families," said Dan Hollar, the spokesperson for the Boise School District.

The day camps will be open from Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27, open to kindergarten through 6th grade students.

Hollar says camps will be limited to 24 children each and first priority will be given to students in the Boise School District.

Hollar also says the camps are specifically for students whose parents can't take off of work.

"For healthcare workers, our first responders, the folks who could possibly be called upon if we have additional cases in Idaho," Hollar said.

Within the first three days of attendance, parents will be required to provide a note from their employer that states their current work schedule.

Day Camp locations:



Grace Jordan Elementary School

Just for Kids (JFK)

6411 Fairfield Avenue, Boise, ID 83709

Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Whitney Elementary School

Just for Kids (JFK)

1609 S Owyhee Street, Boise, ID 83705

Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Morley Nelson Elementary

Boise Parks & Recreation

Community Center

7701 W Northview Street, Boise, ID 83704

Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Whittier Elementary School

Boise Parks & Recreation

Community Center

301 N 29th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County will keep its Garden City and Meridian locations open with the possibility of keeping other locations open.

