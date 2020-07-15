Organizers hang banner in Boise asking for a 'people's bailout' as pandemic drags on

"The people are hurting, and we are counting on them to be our representatives and to not play politics with our lives."

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho organizations demonstrated in Boise Wednesday morning as part of a campaign to push the state's representatives to back another coronavirus relief package.

United Action for Idaho, United Vision for Idaho and other groups argue that Americans need more help grappling with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Members hoisted signs and hung banners at the intersection Front and 8th calling for a "people's bailout."

"The people are hurting, and we are counting on them to be our representatives and to not play politics with our lives," said Adrienne Evans. "Congress has failed to pass another relief package and at the end of this month people will be left without any assurance, any relief, that they'll have money in their pockets to pay their rent, to buy their groceries, or to get the healthcare that they need."

The U.S. Senate returns from recess July 20, while members of the U.S. House go on a month-long recess July 31, leaving only a small window for lawmakers to reach an agreement on another relief package.

Wednesday's demonstration is part of a campaign across 30 different states.