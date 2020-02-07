Boise mayor signs health order requiring face masks in public

The order, set to go into effect on Saturday at midnight, requires everyone to wear a mask while in public.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Thursday signed a public health emergency order requiring everyone to wear face masks in public spaces within the city.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Citing the significant increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ada County and "robust support" from the health and business communities, the mayor said her goal is to allow businesses to stay open while avoiding another spike in infections that could force another step back in the Idaho Rebounds stages of reopening.

Ada County is currently at Stage 3, while the rest of the state is in Stage 4.

Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth, according to the order, and are required in all indoor and outdoor public areas, unless six feet of physical distance from other people can be maintained.

There are a few exceptions for children under the age of 5, on-duty first responders, or those with health or communication concerns.

"The health and safety of everyone is always my top priority," McLean said in a statement. "We must do all we can, as a community, to protect our most vulnerable, and slow the spread of this virus that is a serious risk to our health and economy, especially as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and summer vacation season.

"Working together, we can keep Boise healthy, our businesses open and keep people working," McLean added.

According to the health order, the city will make efforts to educate people and businesses about the mask requirement. Anyone who refuses to comply with the order could face a misdemeanor charge, "punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both."

For those who may not already have face masks, they can pick up disposable masks at the City of Boise Mask Giveaway on Friday, July 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at two locations: Boise Depot, 2603 W Eastover Terrace and City Hall West, 333 N Mark Stall Place.

Only drive-up service is available and city staff will bring the masks to residents' cars. There is a limit of six masks per household.

Boise is not the first city in Idaho to mandate the wearing of masks. On Wednesday, the McCall City Council voted to require masks indoors and outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained. That order comes as the lakeside community prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the Fourth of July holiday.