Watch: Boise Mayor Lauren McLean briefly discusses new COVID-19 health order

The order requires face coverings and restricts access to the Boise Airport and a few other businesses in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spoke with the press at 4 p.m. after issuing a new health order earlier on Thursday

The new health order creates consequences for people and businesses that violate COVID-19 restrictions as well as restricts or closes some city facilities and businesses.

The new order will go into effect Monday, Nov. 23.

"It is our intent to keep businesses open," McLean said Thursday afternoon. "It's our goal to keep businesses open and protect public health. So we're taking this step, and with new hooks of business licensing, to ensure that we can protect the public health and protect businesses that are operating responsibly in this tough time."

According to the mayor's office, the health order requires face coverings, limits city board and commission meetings, restricts access to the Boise Airport and a few other businesses in Boise, and beefs up enforcement against individuals and businesses who violate the order.

"Current community hospital models require immediate action to keep our community safe, ease the burden on the health care system and control community spread," the mayor’s office wrote in a press release. "What we are currently doing is not working. If we do not change our approach our health and our economy will suffer."

City leaders say they want to help businesses that are following coronavirus protocols and hold those that are not to account. Boise Police will be available to cite or arrest people who refuse to comply with a business' protocols once that person has been asked to leave. Officers will respond at businesses' request.

Residents will also be able to file complaints about businesses that are not following public health orders by calling 208-608-7040. Complaints will trigger inspections by the city, and businesses that are deemed to pose "a clear and immediate threat to the health, safety and welfare of the public" face losing their license to operate.

McLean said during her Zoom call with the media Thursday afternoon that she hopes other city, county and state leaders will also implement tougher restrictions.

"We're doing what we can here, impacting what we can impact, which is the city of Boise," she said. "But healthcare professionals have made it clear that one city alone can't do everything needed to slow the spread of the virus and ensure that there's room in the hospitals. So I hope that around the valley around the state we'll continue to see leaders step up and take action to protect the health of those in our communities and those we love."