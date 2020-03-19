Boise mayor closes indoor dining in all restaurants, bars in city limits

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean on Thursday called for shutdown of indoor dining in all bars and restaurants in Boise city limits for 30 days as part of an attempt to limit the spread of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.
The closure goes into effect at midnight Friday morning. The shutdown affects dine-in only; takeout, drive-thru, and deliver options will still be allowed.
Several eateries in Boise have already either voluntarily shut down or limited their function to take-out or delivery meals only.
The move follows a similar order from Washington and Oregon's governors closing down all bars and restaurants in those states.
In an address Wednesday morning, Gov. Brad Little called for Idahoans to follow CDC guidelines to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more, cut out discretionary travel and work from home when possible. He stopped short of ordering closures across the state, and it's unclear whether other cities will follow Boise's lead.
McLean said parking meters in front of Boise restaurants will be disabled to allow for easy food pickup.
McLean also announced that any Boise childcare licences expiring in March and April will be extended for eight weeks. "We are prioritizing childcare licenses to ensure that our public health and safety workers have access to childcare during this time," McLean said.
Several meetings of Boise commissions and committees have also been suspended for 30 days.
- Airport Commission
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Planning and Zoning Commission
- Design Review Committee
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Development and Impact Fee Advisory Committee
- Public Works Commission
- Arts and History Commission
- Housing and Community Development Advisory Committee
- Open Space and Clean Water Advisory Committee
- Ethics Commission
- Accessible Parking Commission
- Neighbors in Need Trust Fund Advisory Board
- Building Board of Appeals
- Plumbing, Mechanical and Fuel Gas Board
- Special Events Team
- Electrical Board of Appeal
We are regularly updating our list of school closures as well as other building, venue and event closures and cancellations.
