Boise mayor closes indoor dining in all restaurants, bars in city limits

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean on Thursday called for shutdown of indoor dining in all bars and restaurants in Boise city limits for 30 days as part of an attempt to limit the spread of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

The closure goes into effect at midnight Friday morning. The shutdown affects dine-in only; takeout, drive-thru, and deliver options will still be allowed.

Several eateries in Boise have already either voluntarily shut down or limited their function to take-out or delivery meals only.

The move follows a similar order from Washington and Oregon's governors closing down all bars and restaurants in those states.

In an address Wednesday morning, Gov. Brad Little called for Idahoans to follow CDC guidelines to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more, cut out discretionary travel and work from home when possible. He stopped short of ordering closures across the state, and it's unclear whether other cities will follow Boise's lead.

McLean said parking meters in front of Boise restaurants will be disabled to allow for easy food pickup.

McLean also announced that any Boise childcare licences expiring in March and April will be extended for eight weeks. "We are prioritizing childcare licenses to ensure that our public health and safety workers have access to childcare during this time," McLean said.

Several meetings of Boise commissions and committees have also been suspended for 30 days.

Airport Commission

Parks and Recreation Commission

Planning and Zoning Commission

Design Review Committee

Historic Preservation Commission

Development and Impact Fee Advisory Committee

Public Works Commission

Arts and History Commission

Housing and Community Development Advisory Committee

Open Space and Clean Water Advisory Committee

Ethics Commission

Accessible Parking Commission

Neighbors in Need Trust Fund Advisory Board

Building Board of Appeals

Plumbing, Mechanical and Fuel Gas Board

Special Events Team

Electrical Board of Appeal

