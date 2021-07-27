City of Boise: Masks now required to be worn indoors at city facilities

The mask requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, July 28.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced Tuesday that face coverings will be required to be worn indoors at all city facilities. The new requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The change comes as Ada County vaccination rates remain stagnant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated mask guidance for areas across the country.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 28, face coverings will be required at the following facilities:

Boise City Hall

City Hall West

Boise Public Library

Branch libraries

Recreation facilities

Water renewal facilities

City office buildings.

"The health and safety of our employees and residents is always our top priority," Chief of Staff Courtney Washburn said in a statement. "Wearing masks is a proven way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and until there is a higher vaccine rate and fewer positive COVID-19 cases in Ada County, this step is necessary to protect our team and our residents who rely on the services the city provides."

The city of Boise will continue to monitor COVID-19 case rates and will modify health orders as needed. City officials are urging residents to continue all safety procedures, such as physical distancing and regular handwashing.

