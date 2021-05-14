'I can't wait to see smiling faces': City of Boise lifts mask mandate

The city will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state and will modify health orders if needed.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Friday that Boise residents will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor public spaces.

"It is incredible to know that getting a free, readily available vaccine is all that stands between most Boise residents and a post-Covid world," McLean said. "I can't wait to see smiling faces. We've all worked so hard to get here, and I'm thrilled to celebrate this summer with all of you."

Enforcement mechanisms of the mask mandate will be suspended in the city but businesses who choose to require masks on private property will still be allowed to do so.

Crowd sizes will no longer be restricted but residents are still encouraged to be safe and practice appropriate safety precautions.

The city will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state and will modify health orders if needed. City facilities will not change their safety policies right away but the city will announce any changes soon.

Boise will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis and will quickly change or modify health orders as needed.