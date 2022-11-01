Saint Alphonsus to temporarily close three urgent care clinics on weekends

COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages have surged causing Saint Alphonsus to reduce hours.

BOISE, Idaho — Staffing challenges caused by the current COVID-19 surge will result in the temporary weekend closure of three Saint Alphonsus Urgent Care Clinics.

Starting January 15, three urgent care clinics in the Treasure Valley will close on weekends. Clinic hours at the remaining urgent care facilities will also be reduced by one hour in the evenings starting Jan. 11, which will allow staff to catch up on work.

"As the most recent wave of COVID-19 is spreading through our community, more of our colleagues are out sick or isolating due to possible exposure," said Dr. Mark Nassir, President of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, said in a press release.

"As a result, Saint Alphonsus is consolidating our weekend staff at select clinics to provide the best care for our patients and communities. We look forward to resuming regular operating hours seven days a week when our staffing resources improve."

The affected clinics include the Emerald location in Boise, Wythe Creek Court in Kuna, and Karcher Road in Nampa. Staff will be reassigned to other nearby facilities and patients are to be redirected to other urgent care clinics.

While hours at the Urgent Care clinics will be reduced, Saint Alphonsus' online Urgent Care service, MyeVisit, will continue to operate from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, seven days a week.

Visit saintalphonsus.org/urgent for information on clinic locations and updated hours, and www.myevisit.org to access the online service.

