Boise couple stranded on cruise ship hit by coronavirus

The Barnharts have been ordered to stay in their tiny cabin since Thursday and have run out of much-needed medications as they are quarantined on the cruise ship.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise couple has been quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise for days now after crew and guests tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pam and Bob Barnhart set off on a Hawaiian cruise on February 21. Their vacation took a sour turn last Thursday after the crew learned a man who had been on the ship during a previous cruise died from coronavirus.

The couple has been ordered to stay inside their tiny cabins ever since.

"The captain gets on about four times a day to provide us updates, they are very vague," Pam Barnhart said.

The Grand Princess ship was idling off of California's northern coast for several days before docking in Oakland on Monday.

The couple said about 400 passengers were let off the ship on Monday and everyone else is expected to disembark by Wednesday. In the meantime, Barnhart said she has run out of her medication.

"Originally, they were only taking people that had life-threatening medicines that they needed," Barnhart said. "I'm sure they don't care that I need heartburn medicine or thyroid medicine."

She also said what was once a fine dining experience on the Grand Princess has quickly gone downhill.

"I'm thinking they are serving us the last of what was left," Barnhart said. "You have to answer the door with your mask on, they knock on it then leave. You pick it up and bring it in and when you're done you put it outside, and they come and get it."

Luckily, Barnhart or her husband doesn't feel sick but she explained that emergency crews are standing by for passengers that do.

"There are like 20 ambulances out there so apparently they are going to take our temperature and test us and if we have a temperature, they will take us away in an ambulance," Barnhart said.

Once the Barnhart's get off the ship, their journey is far from over. She said they will be sent to either Georgia or Texas where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

"Thank God we are both retired, and our children are grown but I can only imagine the people who do have jobs to get home to and children, it just has to be crazy for them," Barnhart said.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 82% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, there have been around 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. That means those cases account for just around .0056% of China's population.”

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus