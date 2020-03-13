Bogus Basin, Brundage to remain open, but mountain events canceled

Bogus will also discontinue the use of the public bus shuttle services.

BOISE, Idaho — Area ski resorts are grappling with how to contend with a potential coronavirus outbreak as sports competitions and other events continue to be canceled.

Both Bogus Basin and Brundage said lifts will continue running and the ski areas will remain open, but upcoming mountain events - including Bogus' annual pond skim and the Hidden Valley Hoedown at Brundage - will be canceled.

Both Brundage and Bogus say they will increase cleaning and disinfecting of common areas, put in hand sanitizing stations, and make sure sick employees stay home. In addition, visitors who want to ride the lifts alone or only with people from their group will be allowed to do so.

Bogus will also discontinue the use of the public bus shuttle services. Skiiers or boarders who are sick should stay home.

