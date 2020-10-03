Blue Cross of Idaho changes prescription policies so people can stock up for the coronavirus

If you are still having any issues or if you have any other questions, you can always call the number on the back of your insurance card.

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to the coronavirus, there has been no shortage of questions - Can I get it from my dog? Do we have enough tests? Who should get tested?

The White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people should get back up prescriptions in case they are quarantined.

A viewer told us that Blue Cross of Idaho refused to allow them to stock up on their prescriptions.

We reached out to Blue Cross of Idaho on Tuesday.

A spokesman told us that in order to increase access, they are waiving their limit of 30-day prescriptions. If Blue Cross is your insurer, they suggest that you use the 90-day mail order option from an approved pharmacy.

They are also granting early refills on prescriptions that are not controlled substances - like opioids.

If you are still having issues getting back-up prescriptions filled or if you have any other questions, you can always call the number on the back of your insurance card.

Blue Cross of Idaho is one of several health insurance companies in Idaho that have agreed to offer no-cost testing for the coronavirus. However, that doesn't mean anyone can walk into a doctor's office or hospital and get one.

If you are showing symptoms, and a doctor tells you to get tests, Blue Cross has your co-pay covered for COVID-19 testing, no matter what your deductible or co-pay is.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 82% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.