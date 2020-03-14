Blaine County confirms first case of coronavirus, second in Idaho

Officials in Blaine County confirmed the state of Idaho's second case of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Blaine County officials announced the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Idaho on Saturday afternoon during a press conference in Hailey, Idaho.

According to South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer, the patient was a woman in her 50s and only had mild symptoms.

"Preparing for public health emergencies and conducting disease outbreak investigations are public health functions," Bowyer said. "This is what we prepare, train, and do every day since the worldwide spread of coronavirus."

Bowyer said the South Central Public Health District has been working with regional counties to plan for cases of the coronavirus.

"We have been preparing for cases in Idaho as the governor mentioned in his press conference yesterday," she said. "Our goal is to slow down the spread of coronavirus in our communities."

Bowyer said the woman was not hospitalized and is recovering at home now.

"We are working as fast as humanly possible to conduct our investigation because this is at the very beginning of our investigation, we have very limited information and we ask for your understanding," she said.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the patient she self-isolated as soon as she started experiencing symptoms and her doctor was ready with protective gear when evaluating her.

Officials did not state if this is a case of community spread or if she recently traveled to an area with a high number of infections.

