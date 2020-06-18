Bittercreek Alehouse, Red Feather Lounge in downtown Boise close due to coronavirus concerns

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Bittercreek said it was closing because of "the impact of Covid-19 on our friends and partners in the Boise service industry."

BOISE, Idaho — A pair of popular downtown Boise nightspots have temporarily closed down, apparently due to concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge each posted messages online saying they were suspending operations.

The closures come after Central District Health identified several bars in downtown Boise linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases - though neither Bittercreek nor Red Feather was on that list.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Bittercreek said it was closing because of "the impact of Covid-19 on our friends and partners in the Boise service industry."

The alehouse added that it is working to find out about any possible connection its staff "have with confirmed cases and working with staff to get tested.

"If we find out that any staff test positive we will post fully transparent updates," Bitttercreek added.

Meanwhile, Red Feather Lounge, which sits next door to Bittercreek and has the same owners, posted on its website that it was also suspending all service temporarily "out of concern for the health & safety" of staff and guests.

Neither business gave a timeframe for reopening, and calls to both went unanswered Wednesday night.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus