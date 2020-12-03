Big Sky conference championship tournament in Boise canceled

The men’s quarterfinals games were scheduled to begin Thursday in downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference is canceling the remainder of the 2020 Basketball Championships due to concerns about coronavirus, officials announced Thursday morning.

The men’s quarterfinals games were scheduled to begin Thursday in downtown Boise. The decision came after a vote from the Big Sky Presidents’ Council.

“This decision was not made lightly, as we know how meaningful our basketball championships is to our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and fans,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “After consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel that this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved."

Idaho State University's men's team was set to play against the University of Montana on Thursday, while University of Idaho women's basketball was scheduled to play Montana State Friday.

"We would be remiss not to acknowledge all of our local partners who helped us increase the interest in and attendance at our tournament this year, and we look forward to welcoming those fans back when we return to Boise in March 2021,” Wistrcill said.

As of Thursday morning, Idaho has not yet had any confirmed cases of coronavirus. Ninety-three people have been tested.