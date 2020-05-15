‘Be kind and considerate of others’: Boise restaurant owner prepares to open dining area on Saturday

Lisa Peterson, owner of a Tavola in Boise, is excited to see her regular visitors again.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little confirmed in a press conference Thursday that Idaho Rebounds will enter Stage Two on Saturday, allowing people to visit hair salons, gyms, and dine in at restaurants.

“We’ve actually been open for this past week, but for take-out only,” she said. “Saturday will be the first day where we will be allowed to operate with indoor and outdoor seating.”

Peterson is encouraging all of her customers to wear masks when they can, but emphasizes on a sign outside her door that it is not required.

She has also provided a hand-sanitizing station in the entry, as well as gloves.

“We do have markers on the floor inside the store, your typical six feet away from each guest,” she said.

Peterson is not asking her employees to police social distancing in her store.

“We have a lot of customers where their tradition is to bring their family in every Saturday morning and they have breakfast together,” she said. “We’re going to continue to let them do that.”

However, a Tavola plans to follow social distancing protocol from their end.

“We’re moving our tables and chairs, reducing our seating to 50%,” Peterson said. “[We’re] keeping the tables and chairs a minimum of six feet apart.”

Peterson hopes the coronavirus does not permanently change restaurant dining.

“We miss gathering with people, we miss being together and being out,” she said. “That’s why we have those tables, so people can gather.”

Peterson encourages people to get out to a restaurant on Saturday.

“It’s never just about a meal, I don’t think, at least at our place,” she said. “Some of the best times are around the table.”

