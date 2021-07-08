All Primary Health employees required to get COVID-19 vaccine

"Our highest priority is to keep our clinics safe for all our patients and our employees," Dr. David Peterman wrote in a letter to staff.

BOISE, Idaho — Primary Health Medical Group announced Thursday that it is requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination, citing the safety of patients and other staff members.

Primary Health employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no later than Sept. 9, 2021, the medical group says. Limited medical exemptions to the policy will be considered based on the FDA’s vaccine contraindications list, the CEO of Primary Health said, while religious exemptions "may be considered."

"We understand the enormity of this decision and are putting the mandate in place based on the current medical information which has overwhelmingly shown the effectiveness of the vaccines and the rare occurrence of very few serious side effects," Dr. David Peterman wrote in a letter to staff. "Our highest priority is to keep our clinics safe for all our patients and our employees."

Primary Health currently has about 640 employees across Idaho, 78% of whom are already vaccinated.

More than 2,100 Idahoans died of coronavirus since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020, and scores more were sickened.

Peterman said that the upcoming fall and winter months will bring thousands of patients with all types of viral illnesses to Primary Health clinics, and that schools will likely reopen for the fall with most if not all of the children who attend still unvaccinated for COVID-19.

"We cannot go through another year like last where 30% of our employees at times were out with illness and clinics had to be closed. We need to be available for our patients," he wrote.

The release came the same day that Saint Alphonsus' owner Trinity Health announced that the vaccine will be required for all staff, contractors, and anyone else "conducting business in its health care facilities." Saint Alphonsus employees have until November to submit proof that they have gotten vaccinated.

Primary Health will be requiring its staff to get their first dose by Aug. 5, 2021, with the second dose coming by Sept. 9. Those receiving a single-dose vaccine will be required to have it by Aug. 5, 2021.

The requirement applies to those who have already contracted COVID-19 as well as those who have not.

"Every employee at PHMG has done an outstanding job over the past eighteen months. I cannot express enough how proud I am to be associated with all of you. You have literally saved thousands of lives," Peterman wrote. "Taking the next step to vaccinate all our employees will keep us on the path of providing quality care to all our patients in a safe, healthy environment."

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus