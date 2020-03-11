Albertsons to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests to Idahoans

There is no criteria to request a test such as experiencing symptoms or coming into contact with someone who is sick.

BOISE, Idaho — There are now more options for Idahoans to get a COVID-19 test, regardless if you are showing symptoms or not.

Pharmacies at Albertsons and Safeway are offering free at-home test kits for anyone who wants one.

"This is an extremely huge opportunity to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Nikki Price, Albertsons Director of Pharmacy Operations Intermountain Division. "Especially in some of our rural areas in Idaho, there is maybe not an option to get tested very easily. This is an opportunity to for those individuals to do so.

Those wanting a test will first have to request one online and will then have the option of picking it up in store or having it shipped.

"Our COVID-19 tests are at-home saliva-based test, so, you are going to spit into a test tube," said Price. "It is a PCR test, so very similar to the nasal swabs you might get at an ER, primary care or one of the testing sites. It has very similar accuracy rates as does the nasal swab test, so over 98% accurate for both positive and negative tests."

Each test comes with a prepaid shipping label that will be sent to a lab.

Results are then delivered by text or email and are ready within 48 to 72 hours.

Price says Albertsons can offer these tests for free thanks to a $357,000 grant, that has the potential to be doubled, from the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy.

"So, really if you are exposed, we want to make sure you have access to a test so that we are not continuing the spread of COVID-19," Price said.

Price added that she does not anticipate pharmacies running out as they plenty of supply.

