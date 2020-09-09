Adams County announces first confirmed COVID-19 death

Rural Adams County has seen only two dozen coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached Idaho in March.

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — COVID-19 has claimed its first victim in Adams County, nearly six months after the pandemic reached Idaho.

According to Southwest District Health, the patient was a man in his 70's who had been hospitalized with other health issues.

The six counties that make up the region served by SWDH have seen 100 other coronavirus deaths, a majority of which have stemmed from hard-hit Canyon County. By contrast, rural Adams County has had a total of only two dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with those impacted by these recent COVID-19 deaths," said District Director Nikki Zogg.

The health district is again urging all residents to do their part to stem the spread of the virus by maintaing physical distance, wearing a mask or face covering when near other people, washing hands regularly and staying home when they are sick.

