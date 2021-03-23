Ada County jury trials to be put on pause again

Just three weeks after resuming jury trials, Ada County will pause trials due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

BOISE, Idaho — There’s some good news for anyone called for jury duty in Ada County next week. You won't have to report.

Last week, Ada County's seven-day moving average incidence rate was 14.8, which is slightly higher than the guidance by the Idaho Supreme Court on whether or not jury trials can proceed.



That rule says that any county with a seven-day moving average rate of confirmed or presumed cases between 14 and 24.9 per 100,000 population and an upward increasing trend is required to pause trials.



The order will go into effect on Monday, March 29.

