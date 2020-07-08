Ada County, Twin Falls provide update on coronavirus outbreaks in jails

Ada County Jail has 68 positive cases, while Twin Falls Jail has 183 positive cases.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Jail had its first inmate test positive for COVID-19 last week after a female inmate complained about losing her sense of taste and smell, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Jail staff quarantined the inmate to the Health Services Unit, and began testing the other 85 inmates in the women’s dorm, which resulted in two more positive cases.

However, a male inmate in a different dorm tested positive too, likely transmitted from a jail staff member also working in the women’s dorm, according to the sheriff’s office, which brought the initial total of positive cases to four.

The men’s dorm contains168 inmates, all of whom were tested.

By the end of last week, the Ada County Jail had 68 inmates test positive for COVID-19.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Central District Health in the jail’s response to the outbreak.

Jail staff quarantined the first four inmates that tested positive to the Health Services Unit, while the 64 other inmates with positive results have been required to stay where they are.

Jail staff are working with the space they have, separating positive inmates from negative inmates.

ACSO provided face coverings for all inmates, which are required to be worn at all times – except for when inmates are in their bunks.

Employees are also required to wear face masks, and receive a COVID-19 health screening daily upon their arrival to work.

Employees with fevers are sent home, and must seek medical attention before returning to the jail.

About 130 miles away from Boise, the Twin Falls Jail houses approximately 270 inmates.

So far, 183 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The outbreak began on July 16, after the first inmate tested positive.

As of Thursday, only one person at the jail is being treated for coronavirus symptoms, but incoming inmates are being tested, with guidance from South Central Public Health District.

All Twin Falls jail staff and inmates were provided masks for protection, and are required to take two temperature screenings a day.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter asked all local law enforcement agencies to consider releases for inmates with non-violent, misdemeanor crimes to lower the amount of inmates coming into the jail. But so far, no inmates have been released.

