Ada County Coroner's Office gets new trailer to store bodies

The refrigeration trailer will provide the coroner with additional storage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office is preparing for more deaths from the coronavirus.

So far, nine deaths and 550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state’s largest county as of Friday, April 17.

On its Facebook page Friday afternoon, the coroner’s office gave a shout out to Western Trailers for delivering its new refrigeration trailer.

The post went on to read:



Sadly with times like these, additional storage is a necessity in order to safely and effectively serve our community and our state. Words cannot express how grateful we are for all of the support we have received from our local Ada County Commissioners, fellow Idaho Coroners, local businesses and members of the community. #AdaStrong #idahome

Last year, we reported that the morgue was running out of space to hold bodies. On most days, the coroner said they were at capacity and had to store bodies on cots and smaller folding tables until they could be released to area funeral homes.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said the problem will only worsen as Idaho's population continues to grow. That was more than six months before the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Idaho.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus