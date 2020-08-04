Aaron Paul tweets support for Idaho's 'Crush the Curve' initiative

"We can only do this if we do it together," the Idaho native said of the effort to increase coronavirus testing capacity in his home state.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's new "Crush the Curve" initiative is getting some major publicity thanks to one of the state's most famous residents.

Hollywood star Aaron Paul on Wednesday tweeted support for the initiative, which aims to test all essential workers in the state to avoid the inadvertent spread of COVID-19.

"So happy to see that my wonderful home state of Idaho is doing something to help #CrushTheCurveIdaho," Paul said in the tweet. "Here's some info to educate yourself with. Help if you can. Stay home if you can. Stay safe and save lives. We can only do this if we do it together."

Paul, who grew up in the Boise area and owns a home in McCall, also shared the website for Crush the Curve Idaho with his 2.8 million followers.

