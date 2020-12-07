Oregon health officials report 332 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Malheur County reported the most new cases on Sunday with 71 new and presumptive cases. Multnomah County was just behind that with 70.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 12,170.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234.

Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirmed.

Malheur County reported the most new cases on Sunday with 71 new and presumptive cases. Malhuer is in the southeast corner of Oregon, it's largest city is Ontario.

Multnomah County was just behind Malheur with 70 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (2)

Clackamas (33)

Deschutes (16)

Douglas (4)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (2)

Jefferson (5)

Klamath (2)

Lane (10)

Linn (8)

Malheur (71)

Marion (28)

Morrow (7)

Multnomah (70)

Polk (4)

Sherman (1)

Umatilla (27)

Wasco (1)

Washington (35)

Yamhill (4)

On Thursday, it was announced that OHA is asking people to voluntarily limit their in-person gatherings to 10 people or less. As the state has slowly reopened, there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases. The limit on in-person gatherings is an attempt to slow the spread of the virus and to alleviate the need to take more drastic steps that would delay the opening of the state.

OHA has linked outbreaks to other social gatherings like:

Exercise classes

Fraternity parties

Bachelor parties

OHA recommends that everyone: