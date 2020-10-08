23 inmates, 5 staff members at Kootenai County Jail test positive for COVID-19

The first positive test result was Aug. 5. An additional three positive results came back Aug. 7 and an additional 23 were reported Monday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A total of 23 inmates and five staff members at the Kootenai County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 358 inmates are housed at the jail as of Monday.

The first positive test result was Aug. 5, according to the press release. An additional three positive results came back Aug. 7 and an additional 23 were reported on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vast majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic. Everyone who tested positive is quarantined.

Medical staff at the jail are conducting phased testing of inmates and staff based on exposure and symptoms, the press release says. All jail staff are required to wear face masks and proper PPE when inside the building and any officers or visitors are also required to wear a face covering, according to the press release.