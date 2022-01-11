Confusion over Novavax booster availability in Ada County

The CDC approved the Novavax vaccine in July, and then as a booster on Oct. 19. KTVB reached out to several Ada County clinics to see whether they offer the booster.

BOISE, Idaho — When you think of COVID vaccines, you have likely heard of Pfizer and Moderna, but there is a newer player in the game.

The CDC approved the Novavax vaccine in July, and then as a booster on Oct. 19.

Novavax utilizes more traditional technology, as opposed to the newer mRNA technology in Pfizer and Moderna's shots.

"Novavax is a more classic platform. So, it's a protein subunit, kind of like the flu vaccine where your body sees this protein from the virus and it mounts an immune response to that. No mRNA is involved in the Novavax," Dr. Ann Weiss, a physician at Primary Health said. "They were thinking that maybe people were hesitant for a newer technology with mRNA would go for this more classic platform."

“It's a good option for anyone who's had some kind of bad reaction, allergic reaction to an mRNA vaccine," Weiss said. "I mean, we're just grateful that there is an option out there for them, if that's the case.”

However, the CDC still recommends the mRNA boosters. Those who want the Novavax booster must be unwilling or unable to get the mRNA shot, and:

be older than 18

have had their primary COVID vaccine dose over six months ago

have not had any other boosters

“It's more of a self-attestation, they wouldn't necessarily need a note," Weiss said. "They would just walk into a clinic and request the Novavax booster and that should be enough.”

The Novavax booster contains the same formulation and dose of the primary vaccine. Two doses are required for the primary Novavax vaccine.

The Novavax vaccine performed similar to Pfizer and Moderna's in clinical trials.

“In the trials for Novavax the vaccine was 90% effective at preventing any disease, any COVID symptoms, and then 100% effective at preventing severe disease or hospitalization," Weiss said. "So, those are very good numbers. As we know, Omicron has kind of whittled away some vaccine efficacy as the virus gets more effective at transmitting. So, does the Novavax vaccine today have a 90% to 100% vaccine efficacy? We don't really know, but we do know that it should maintain very strong protection against severe disease.”

Vaccines.gov has a list of which clinics offer the Novavax primary dose and booster. However, KTVB reached out to some clinics and discovered they did not have the booster.

The places where KTVB confirmed the booster is offered are:

Primary Health's State Street location

Primary Health's Nampa Garrity location

Primary Health's Meridian Crossroads location

BSU's COVID Lab (for both students and the general public)

Preventative Health in Eagle

“We only have it in limited clinics, just three clinics right now," Weiss said. "We weren't given a large supply by the state."

Saltzer Health's locations at Ten Mile, north Nampa and east Boise offer the primary dose.

Weiss said the Novavax vaccine has gone through multiple delays, from manufacturing to approval. The delays, combined with little promotion, have led to few people getting the booster.

"I asked last week, and we've only given about 20 Novavax vaccines since we got them. So, that's very low demand for this one," Weiss said.

Crush the Curve is a nonprofit with the mission to reduce COVID by providing resources and education. The organization says they've only received a handful of inquires regarding Novavax.

“I think, just one delay after another and seems like low marketing, low promotion for this one just combined with kind of where we are in the pandemic now," Weiss said. "It's hard to convince people right now to get vaccinated if they haven't already done it. You know, we’re a few years in and people have usually made up their mind by now.”

