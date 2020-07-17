City of Parma asks residents to boil water before drinking, cites possible contamination

Parma officials say a drop in water pressure may have caused disease-causing organisms to enter the water supply.

PARMA, Idaho — The City of Parma released a statement via Facebook on Thursday stating that a drop in water pressure below 20 psi may have caused disease-causing organisms to enter the city's water supply.

As a result, Parma residents are now being asked to boil any tap water before consuming it.

A drop in water pressure is dangerous because it can create a back flow that allows toxins and chemicals to enter the water supply, according to a media release from the City of Parma.

In response, Parma officials have manually turned on wells in order to bring the water pressure back up to an acceptable level. Chlorine levels have been risen as well.

While the issue is being resolved, residents are being asked to boil any water they may consume, including water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and making ice. Use of bottled water is also encouraged.

Officials say the water should be brought to a boil, then cooled before consuming. The water is still safe to use for hand washing and bathing.

Symptoms like nausea, cramps and vomiting can be associated with the consumption of disease-causing bacteria. Parma officials are urging anyone experiencing these symptoms persistently to seek medical attention.

The city plans to have the issue resolved within 24 hours.

