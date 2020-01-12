x
Health

Live at 5:15 p.m.: Central District Health to discuss COVID-19, vote on potential further action

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health board is meeting today.

They will review COVID-19 metrics for determining quarantine and restriction orders for Ada County and COVID-19 activity in Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

They will also discuss and vote on any potential further action to take against COVID-19 in their jurisdiction.

That meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

Click on this link for the full meeting agenda.

