BOISE - t's that time of year again, time to keep a good eye out for ticks especially if you have any plans to be in heavily wooded areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the tick population has surged - and so have the illnesses caused by ticks, like Lyme disease. Some of the classic symptoms of Lyme disease, an illness caused by a bite from an infected tick, are fatigue, fever and rashes.

Many cases of Lyme Disease, when caught early, can be treated with a few weeks of antibiotics. Without treatment, officials say there may be some complications.

To help avoid it altogether, use bug spray that contains Permethrin and spray shoes to stop ticks from crawling up your pant legs.

When it comes to your pets, you need to be just as careful.

"I usually see them come in as soon as we have that first good spring day," said Dr. Kristen Britton, a veterinarian at Pet Care Clinic in Kuna. "Unfortunately no place is considered safe or off-limits for ticks, the best thing is prevention."

While we love to utilize the foothills, the Greenbelt, and local campgrounds, this is where ticks thrive.

"You can see an engorged tick no problem," said Dr. Britton. "They're about a centimeter across sometimes two, but little baby nymphs you probably can't see very well."

An initial sign to look out for on your pets is that they may become itchy. Once the tick has been attached long enough, other problems can occur.

"That's when we start seeing the more serious clinical signs," Dr. Britton said. "Things like anemia, basically lethargy, sometimes we can see after ticks have been removed that bad diseases come from ticks."

If you see a tick on your pet, Dr. Britton says do not try to take care of it yourself by burning it or pouring alcohol on it. She says take your dog to the vet so they can remove it, give medication and run tests to make sure the pet is healthy.

