Coeur d'Alene city council to discuss potential mask mandate in emergency meeting

Kootenai County's mandate came to an end last week when the Panhandle Health district voted 4-3 in favor of bringing it to a stop.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — City Council members in Coeur D’Alene are calling an emergency meeting Monday to discuss a potential mask mandate for the city.

Last week, the Panhandle Health District lifted the mask mandate for Kootenai County. A recommendation to wear a mask in public is still in place

Now, the Coeur d'Alene city council is trying to figure out what its next move will be amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the area.

According to the PHD, there has been a “significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kootenai County."

In response, some local school districts are moving students back to hybrid schedules.

In the Couer d'Alene School District, high schoolers are also back on a hybrid schedule. Elementary and middle schoolers will be going to school four days a week with one day of virtual learning.

In Post Falls classes will go back to being in-person every other day instead of full time.

The district's website reads “This decision was made in response to multiple changes in our community.” The new schedule will go into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Meanwhile, the CDA school board will also have a meeting on Monday to decide what’s best for students that attend their schools.

Last week the largest hospital in the area announced they were at more than 90 percent capacity.

Beds are full and Kootenai Health says they may need to transfer patients to other hospitals in the Pacific Northwest.

Included in the special meeting will be presentations from Kootenai Health and Coeur D’Alene Police.