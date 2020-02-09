More Canyon County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

So far this season, the abatement district has tested 1,474 pools. Eighteen of those have come back positive for West Nile Virus.

NAMPA, Idaho — More mosquito samples collected north of Nampa have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District. Health officials are urging Canyon County residents to protect themselves from the insects.

The five mosquito sample were collected last week. The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has eight gravid traps and 120 dry ice baited EVS Traps set throughout the county. Insects caught in the traps are tested for vector-borne diseases like West Nile.

"Idaho Bureau of Laboratories in Boise confirmed the positive mosquito pools," said Director Jim Lunders.

So far this season, the abatement district has tested 1,474 pools. Eighteen of those have come back positive for West Nile Virus.

"With the increased risk of West Nile virus, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying the outdoors over the holiday weekend," said Lunders.

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District released the following list of tips to guard against infection:

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days it can produce mosquitoes.

• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.

• Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storms drains and other areas that hold water.

• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.