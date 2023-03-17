Bonner General Health discontinues obstetrical services

BGH cited a loss of pediatrician coverage, volumes of changing demographics and Idaho's legal and political climate as the main reasons behind this decision.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — In a Facebook post, Bonner General Health (BGH) announced that they would discontinue providing obstetrical services.

BGH cited a loss of pediatrician coverage, volumes of changing demographics and Idaho's legal and political climate as the main reasons behind this decision.

According to BGH, without pediatrician coverage to manage neonatal resuscitations perinatal care, it would be unsafe and unethical to offer routine labor and delivery services. In addition, the number of deliveries at BGH has continued to decrease yearly. BGH delivered 265 babies in 2022 and admitted less than ten pediatric patients for other reasons.

Lastly, respected and talented physicians are leaving BGH due to Idaho legislature passing bills that "criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care."

Ultimately, BGH said that patient safety is at the center of this decision.

