Boise woman survives colon cancer, now spreads the importance of getting screened

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

BOISE, Idaho — In the fall of 2016, Page Geske was training for a hundred-mile bike ride when she realized she was extra tired and couldn't get up the hills that she normally would. She was also bloated and just didn’t feel well.

“I was 51 at the time and remembered oh gosh I should’ve gotten a colonoscopy when I was 50 so I went ahead and signed up and in my very first colonoscopy they found stage three cancer,” Geske said.

She immediately had to have surgery and had the cancer removed.

“I’m so grateful that we have these preventive tests because in my case, mine was completely operable so I didn’t have to have any chemo or radiation.

Now five years later, Geske is teaming up with Cycle Bar in Meridian to spread awareness about colon cancer.

“We're actually doing a ride on Sunday, March 27, at 12:30 p.m. It costs $25 dollars," Geske said. Go to this link to sign up.

Geske said all of the money raised will go toward a fund they created at St. Luke’s to help people who are struggling with colon cancer and their families. She's now urging everyone to get screened because preventable tests, like a colonoscopy, can save lives.

“In my case it did, it actually saved my life,” Geske said.

The American Cancer Society has lowered the age to get checked for colon cancer from 50 to 45 now. It's especially important, if you have any history of colon cancer in your family.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: